|O.MG Cable version:
|* to USB-A
|* to USB-A Keylogger
|Lightning to USB-C
|Lightning to USB-C Keylogger
|C-to-C Directional
|C-to-C Directional Keylogger
|Attack Modes
|Keystroke Injection with DuckyScript™
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Keylogging (650,000 key storage)
|✔
|✔
|✔
|USB-C Smartphone & Tablet Keystroke Injection
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Additional Features
|Remote Access by WiFi
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Customizable Self-Destruct
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Multiple storage slots for large payloads
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|On-Boot payloads
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Remote Trigger by WiFi (Geofencing)
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Long Range WiFi Trigger (2 KM+)
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Control from any Web Browser
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Scriptable websocket
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Product Page
|Product Page
|Product Page
|Product Page
|Product Page
|Product Page